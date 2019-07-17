House Passes Rep. Pence’s OORAH Bill — Giving Compensation To Marines He Promised To ‘Never Forget’

The House passed the “OORAH” bill Wednesday, giving monetary compensation to the Marines who lost their lives in the Beirut, Lebanon, terror attacks of 1983.

The Our Obligation to Recognize American Heroes (OORAH) Act of 2019, H.R. 2790, makes changes to a 2012 bill of a similar nature, allowing the families of those killed in the attacks to access over $1.68 billion in seized Iranian funds. The bill passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support 397 to 31.

Reps. Greg Pence, an Indiana Republican, and Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat, both Marine veterans, introduced the legislation in May.

“When this horrific event happened back in 1983, I made a promise that I would never forget the brave Sailors and Marines we lost,” Pence told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “This is a part of that promise.”

Pence, Vice President Mike Pence’s brother, spent his time before the political arena as a Marine stationed in Beirut from 1979-1984. Greg Pence was pulled out of Beirut in 1983 — days before the bombing ⁠— but his brothers in arms were not nearly as fortunate.

“I was lucky. My battalion shipped out 10 days before the bombing,” Greg Pence said on the floor of the House Tuesday evening. “I was able to come home to my wife, who was expecting our first child, and my family in Columbus. I told myself I would never forget those men.”

The Iranian-funded terror group Hezbollah perpetrated a truck bomb attack that killed 241 U.S. service members ⁠— including 220 Marines. (RELATED: CBP Chief Said Democratic Rhetoric Fueled Attempted Terrorist Attack On Ice Facility)

Greg Pence vowed never to forget their ultimate sacrifice.

WATCH:

In 1983, an Iranian-backed terrorist drove a bomb into the Marine Barracks in Beirut, killing 241 U.S. servicemembers. The #OORAHact allows families of the victims to execute on $1.68 billion in Iranian funds currently held by a European-based firm. We must hold Iran responsible. pic.twitter.com/JmmIqi3SF0 — Rep. Greg Pence (@RepGregPence) July 17, 2019

“Terrorists, and those who support them financially, must be held accountable for the 1983 Marine Barracks attack that took the lives of 241 American service members, including 220 Marines,” Greg Pence said in a statement. “This legislation will help victims and their families obtain just a small amount of justice.”

Negotiations between the House and Senate are set to take place before the bill could head to President Donald Trump’s desk.

