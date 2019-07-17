House Tables Vote To Consider Articles Of Impeachment For Trump

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday against a measure to begin the impeachment process against President Donald Trump, the first necessary step to remove the president from office.

The House voted 332-95 as Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green introduced the resolution after the House voted to condemn Trump over his “go back” comments towards four freshmen House Democrats.

In March, Green broke with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi when he vowed to force a vote to impeach Trump. Green, who has previously had several other bills to impeach Trump get overwhelmingly rejected by the House, said in an interview with C-SPAN that he is pushing for a third impeachment vote, one day after Pelosi said in an interview of her own that impeachment was “just not worth it.”

However, before the most recent vote on Wednesday Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill in a press conference, “I don’t know what we will do,” adding, “we will deal with it on the floor.” Later Pelosi told reporters there are “six committees that are working on following the facts … That is the serious path that we are on.”

Green has mentioned obstruction of justice, a violation of the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause, a violation of the Constitution’s domestic emoluments clause, undermining the federal judiciary process and undermining the press, as the reasons for wanting to impeach Trump, although he has presented no evidence to back up these claims. (RELATED: Rep. Al Green Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump)