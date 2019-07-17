Watch Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B And Lili Reinhart In The Trailer For ‘Hustlers’

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie “Hustlers” looks like it’s going to be a fun time.

The plot, according to IMDB: "Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients."

Judging from the trailer, Lopez is going to be kind of a kingpin figure running the show as these strippers take some rich dudes for all their worth.

Luckily, she's joined in the cast by Lili Reinhart, Cardi B and many more. A Lopez movie wouldn't usually be my kind of film, but this one doesn't look half bad.

Give the trailer a watch below.

It’s worth noting here that Cardi B was a stripper for a period of time before she was a music superstar, and even claimed once that she used to drug and rob clients.

If there’s anyone who could be a perfect fit for “Hustlers,” she seems to be the one.

It’s also pretty cool seeing “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart get a big time role in a major movie. First off, she’s an absolute smoke, and you’d have to be out of your mind to think differently.

Secondly, she’s a very good actress and has a bright future ahead of her.

You can catch “Hustlers” in theaters Sept. 13. Something tells me it’s going to put up very solid numbers.