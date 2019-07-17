Jimbo Fisher Interested In Renewing Texas A&M/Texas Rivalry If It ‘Benefits’ The Aggies

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher sounds open to renewing the program’s rivalry with Texas.

Texas hasn’t played A&M since 2011. Their yearly games came to an end when the Aggies bolted for greener pastures in the SEC. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

There have been plenty of calls for the rivalry to come back, and it sounds like Fisher could be on board if the conditions are correct.

“If it’s something that benefits Texas A&M then we’d definitely be interested in that,” Fisher said Tuesday during SEC media days when discussing potentially having the Aggies play the Longhorns on a regular basis.

First question for Jimbo is about Tom Herman wanting to renew the Texas/Texas A&M series. “If it’s something that benefits Texas A&M then we’d definitely be interested in that.” Also mentioned that A&M is currently scheduled for the next ten years out. #SECMD19 #Aggies — Saturday Down South (@SDS) July 16, 2019

The major issue here is the fact there are a limited number of non-conference games every year, and by playing every year, Texas and A&M would be really handcuffing themselves when it comes to non-conference options.

Most teams really only like playing one other Power 5 program for the non-conference games. A yearly rivalry game between the programs would mean they’d never get to play any other major programs out of conference.

That’s hardly an appealing situation.

The best option on the table might be for the teams to play once every three years. That way, they’re playing on a semi-regular basis, and it leaves the schedule open for different Power 5 games in the non-conference.

As a massive college football fan, I’d love for the A&M/Texas rivalry to return, but it’s only going to happen under the best of conditions.

Every single year just doesn’t seem plausible right now.

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you think the rivalry should be renewed, and how’d you do it.