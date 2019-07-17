University Of Kansas Will Sell Beer And Wine During Football Games

Kansas is the latest college football program to start selling beer and wine.

According to Brett McMurphy, athletic director Jeff Long announced Wednesday that alcohol will be sold during Jayhawks home football games this season. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Kansas AD @jefflongKU announces Kansas will sell beer & wine at KU home football games starting this fall — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 17, 2019

Believe it or not, this matters a lot more for Kansas than other programs, and I’ll tell you why. Kansas is awful at football.

They’re one of the worst teams in all of America, and routinely get dunked on by the rest of country. Nobody expects them to ever win anything.

Life is hard as a fan of the Jayhawks.

Nobody really wants to rush out and go to a Kansas game. They just don’t. That might sound mean, but it’s the truth.

However, if fans know they can get a beer at the game, things might change a bit. It could become much more of a social event if alcohol is involved.

You don’t exactly want your football program to be viewed as a social event, but the Jayhawks can’t really be choosers right now. They kind of have to take it how they can get it.

This is a great call for Kansas, and it should boost ticket sales. I’m sure the team will suck once again, but at least the games will be more tolerable.