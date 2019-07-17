Meghan Markle Hints At Struggles After Pharrell Williams Praises Her And Prince Harry’s ‘Beautiful Union’

Meghan Markle gave a hint at struggles she’s enduring after singer Pharrell Williams praised her and Prince Harry’s “beautiful union.”

“It’s so beautiful, your union. Love is amazing. It’s beautiful,” the 46-year-old singer could be overhead telling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the London premiere for “Lion King,” according to ITV in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

“Don’t ever take that for granted, what it means in today’s climate,” he added. “I wanted to tell you, it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It’s significant. We cheer you guys on.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Markle then replied, “Thank you. They don’t make it easy.”

However, she never explained what she meant by “They” or “easy.”

“So you understand the significance? It’s beautiful,” the “Happy” hitmaker responded.

It comes after the former “Suits” actress has made numerous headlines lately, one for the royal couple opting to keep their choice of godparent for their newborn baby boy, Archie Harrison, a secret and host a private baptism, per Page Six.

Most notably, Markle also sparked a backlash over a reported photo ban during her appearance at Wimbledon where she was said to be attending the event in a private capacity and royal protection officers reportedly directed people to not take pictures of the duchess.