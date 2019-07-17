Michigan, Nebraska Lead Big 10 Preseason Media Football Poll

The media thinks Nebraska and Michigan will win their respective sides of the Big 10.

The first media poll was released Wednesday, and it had the Cornhuskers and Wolverines at the top of the west and east. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

You can see the full rankings for both sides below.

B1G preseason media poll via @clevelanddotcom East

1 Michigan

2 Ohio St

3 Michigan St

4 Penn St

5 Indiana

6 Maryland

7 Rutgers West

1 Nebraska

2 Iowa

3 Wisconsin

4 Northwestern

5 Purdue

6 Minnesota

7 Illinois Champion

Michigan 17 votes, Ohio St 14, Nebraska 2, Northwestern 1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 17, 2019

Michigan and Nebraska? Is this a cruel joke? Is this a prank being played on the entire nation? What the hell is going on?

Ohio State should absolutely be the favorite to win the East. Until they lose it, they’re the team to beat. Not only that, but they’ve rolled the Wolverines the past several years.

Urban Meyer might be gone, but that doesn’t mean the Buckeyes should be expected to fall off. If you believe that, then you don’t have eyes.

Justin Fields is under center, and he should have no problem dismantling Big 10 defenses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Apr 14, 2019 at 1:22pm PDT

As for Nebraska, I only have one reaction about that nonsense and you can see it below.

Give me a break. Wisconsin at third? Is that a joke? There’s a better chance I marry a Victoria’s Secret model by the end of the season than the Badgers finishes third in the west.

We own the west until it’s proven that we don’t. That’s our side of the conference, it’s our territory, we own the sky, we dominate the ground and there’s nobody capable of stopping us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jul 15, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

Sound off in the comments with who you’d take to win it all. My guess is most of you will agree with me that this entire poll is garbage.