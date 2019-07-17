Sarah Hyland Announces Engagement To Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Wells Adams

Actress Sarah Hyland is engaged to former “Bachelorette” contestant Wells Adams.

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, shared photos and videos of the engagement to their respective Instagram accounts Tuesday, according to a report published by CNN.

“I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever,” Wells captioned his video of the engagement.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland captioned her own photo. (RELATED: Anastasia Ashley Gets Engaged)

It’s unclear when the two originally began dating, but they made their relationship public on social media in October of 2017. Hyland revealed last year on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that the two met online after Wells slid into her DMs on Instagram.

This match up is the strangest thing to come out of the “Bachelor” franchise. I mean, Wells might be a little famous, but he’s not a a famous actor in the same way that Hyland is. He truly did go for something he wanted and it worked out well for him in the end.

Wells does have a lot going for him. From what I can remember of his time on “The Bachelorette,” he had a hilarious personality. Let Wells be a good reminder that if you go for what you want, you might just get it.