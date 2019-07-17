Prime Day May Be Over…But You Can Still Save A Fortune On These Awesome Kitchen Appliances!

We’ve scoured Amazon for the absolute best post Prime-Day deals the retail giant has on kitchen appliances, perfect for all our readers who cook (or dabble in cooking, or have a significant other who does the cooking, or keep a retinue of kitchen servants to prepare their meals, etc.). Take a look at some of the best products we found, at the lowest prices they’ll be for a while. Happy shopping and bon appetite!

Get the Instant Pot DUO60, now just $49.99 for a limited time

Get 50% off this incredible seven-in-one device. This pressure cooker/slow cooker/rice cooker/sauté/yogurt maker/warmer can be all yours for $49.99 — under $8 for each individual function! Check its screen and use its easy-to-handle interface to monitor and adjust temperature, pressure, and time while preparing any dish.

Get this KitchenAid KSM75SL Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (over 1000 5 Star Reviews) for over $160 off today only

The price of this classic stand mixer has been cut from $359.99 to $199.99. There are over 10 available attachments and 10 optimized speeds to accomplish any task you ask of it. The KitchenAid machine has a 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl, capable of mixing up to six dozen, three loaves of bread or six pounds of mashed potatoes in one batch.

