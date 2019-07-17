Scooter Braun Uses Viral Face App To Make Light Of Taylor Swift Feud

Entertainment mogul Scooter Braun is trying to make light of his situation with Taylor Swift.

Braun, 28, used the viral app Face App to make himself look significantly older than he is currently, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

He shared the photo of him looking like a grandpa to his Instagram with the caption, “Last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me.”

People took offense to the photo claiming he was attempting to make a joke about the feud going on between him and Taylor Swift, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Gives Taylor Swift Advice Regarding Scooter Braun)

“God you are insufferable. You buyout an artists’ work you had no part in creating and give her barely 2 days notice and act like YOURE THE VICTIM? Even as a joke this is in poor taste. Ugh,” one user commented.

“Playing the victim again,” another added.

Taylor Swift penned a scathing Tumblr post about Scooter Braun’s “bullying” after the news broke that he now owns all her past music. https://t.co/G3RtN9X4Ae pic.twitter.com/YPVOCoJo4T — E! News (@enews) June 30, 2019

The post comes after Swift penned an explosive letter accusing Braun of bullying her after news broke that he had acquired Big Machine Records and with it all her masters.

This joke wasn’t done in poor taste. It’s actually funny and the elderly transformations are going viral currently on the internet. I really don’t think Braun meant to throw shade at Swift.