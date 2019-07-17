Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Gets Surrounded By Press At Big 12 Media Days

It’s safe to say Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is a very popular man.

During Big 12 media days on Tuesday, the Longhorns gunslinger and star was absolutely mobbed by press. One photo posted by @RedditCFB shows the insane amount of popularity the junior passer has.

Take a look below.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say Ehlinger is a very popular man. The press can’t get enough of him, and I can’t blame reporters for wanting as much access as possible.

Texas football has been a joke for the better part of a decade, and Ehlinger has finally brought them back to relevancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on Jun 26, 2019 at 5:40pm PDT

He is most certainly the most popular college football player in the entire state. After dismantling Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, the hype surrounding Ehlinger and the Longhorns has been huge.

He went out in front of the country, and just walked all over the Bulldogs.

Now, we’ll have to see if Ehlinger is able to lead the Longhorns to a big season. If he gets them a playoff berth, he’ll go down as one of the greatest Texas quarterbacks to ever play the game.

He’s a ton of fun to watch, and a big season would officially put Texas back on the map. Let’s see if Ehlinger can get the job done.