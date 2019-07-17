The Escalating Feud between AOC and Pelosi

Before President Donald Trump intervened with his tweets, Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be on the verge of starting a civil war in the Democratic Party.

Today on Bullet Points, Host Anders Hagstrom explains what the future looks like for Democrats if Pelosi can’t get her party on the same page.

Also this week, Hollywood again brings out its newest marketing ploy: accusing imaginary parts of their audience of racism. Executives for the upcoming installment in the Terminator franchise are only the most recent to use the tactic, alongside marketers for the live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid.

Last up, New York City squares off against Disneyland to find out which can film the trashiest viral fight.

Check Out Our Other Popular Videos:

Bullet Points: President Trump Goes After ‘The Squad’ For Attacking America

Why The World Cup Pay Gap Is Justified

Nuke The Narrative: Are Walls Immoral And Ineffective?