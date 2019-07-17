Trump Attacks Democrats Maligning America, Hides Aliens In Area 51

President Donald Trump is going after the progressive “squad” for hating America, but is that a mistake?

Today on Bullet Points, Host Anders Hagstrom goes over how President Trump’s Twitter tirade interrupted a Democrat civil war and one of the best news cycles he’s ever had. Will it work out for him in the end?

Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke‘s campaign runs out of media gas, and he resorts to the only thing he can think of: releasing opposition research on himself.

Also this week, New Zealand started its gun buyback program aimed at reducing gun violence following the Christchurch terror attack. Hagstrom explains exactly why this didn’t work for Australia, and it won’t work for New Zealand.

Finally, are a million internet-obsessed Millennials going to storm Area 51? The U.S. Air Force thinks it’s a possibility.

