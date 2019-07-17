‘Yellowstone’ Preview For Season 2, Episode 4 ‘Only Devils Left’ Is Full Of Intense Action

It looks like the new episode of “Yellowstone” on Wednesday night will be full of action.

In the short preview for “Only Devils Left,” we see the Beck brothers on the ranch, but more importantly, it looks like something awful is going to go down. (RELATED: New ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘The Reek Of Desperation’ Provides Tons Of Plot Development, Not Much Action)

In the episode tonight, we know Kayce will get some law enforcement authority and it looks like it won’t end well.

There is a brief shootout in the clip, but it’s not clear who the bullets are flying towards. If those druggies showed up to the ranch, you can bet they’re likely heading for them.

Was I correct or was I correct? I said there would be violence tonight, and it looks like that’s exactly what we’re going to get.

That preview has me ready to run through a damn wall. I need to know who that shootout was between, and I need to know right now.

I tried watching the replay several times, but really couldn’t see much. I think the guy with the pistol is with the livestock authority, but I really couldn’t tell.

What I can tell for sure is that lead will be flying.

“I think heaven’s right here … so is hell.” Worlds collide in season 2 of #Yellowstone. pic.twitter.com/cTJKaLi170 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 1, 2019

Tonight is going to be a fun one. I can promise you all that much, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold. We’ll have to see if any of my predictions play out.

Don’t count out some people dying tonight. We can say that at the very least. “Yellowstone” should be lit! Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.