David Duval Shoots Opening Round +20 At The Open Championship

It was a disastrous day for former 2001 Open Championship winner David Duval who shot a first-round 91 while posting a 14 on the seventh hole of the tournament.

The +20 overall score is one of the worst in the event’s history as many have struggled on the tournament beginning Thursday. The 14 was magnified by the fact that Duval mistakenly hit the incorrect ball on the course, costing him some strokes and elevating the score. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Says Brooks Koepka Didn’t Respond To Whether He Wanted To Play Practice Round Before British Open)

The best part of the whole thing? Duval birdied the first two holes before completely self-destructing the rest of the way. It is unclear if Duval will decide to withdraw from the tournament after being roughly 25 shots back of the lead.

David Duval birdieing the first two holes then proceeding to shoot 90 is the story of my golf life pic.twitter.com/xBj3UlCXc2 — Total Golf Move™ (@totalgolfmove) July 18, 2019

As you can see by the tweet, it was listed as a 13 previously, but after reviewing the number of strokes an extra shot was added to the overall total.

.@PepperellEddie’s reaction to David

Duval’s 13 on the 7th – pure shock. “Oh my word..” ???? #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/Wpez1hFzeR — National Club Golfer (@NCG_com) July 18, 2019

That must be one of the worst feelings in the world, especially on one of the biggest stages in golf. Not only is it a major tournament, but as a former winner he is expected to be a consistent challenger in the event. It would take a comeback of epic proportions to even make the cut line.

I respect Duval for putting his head down and finishing the round. A lot of golfers would have withdrawn as soon as possible after a front-nine score of 49, especially after being -2 through four holes.

If it was me who shot that poorly, I would have immediately gone back to the driving range and just taken out my anger on some golf balls.

There are plenty of players who are struggling with Royal Portrush including: Rory McIlroy (+8), Phil Mickelson (+5) and Adam Scott (+7).

Dig deep, Duval, and try to kick-start the greatest comeback that golf has ever seen.