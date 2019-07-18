Here’s Who Is Going Head-To-Head Each Night Of The Upcoming Democratic Debates

Twenty Democratic presidential candidates have been split into two groups of 10 for the second round of Democratic debates in Detroit on July 30 and 31.

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris will get another go at apparent frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden at the July 31 debate, CNN reported. Here’s the breakdown.

The July 30 debate will feature:

Author Marianne Williamson

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

The July 31 debate will feature:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Joe Biden

The drawing is not totally random. CNN divided the candidate pool into three tiers of 10, six and four and split each tier evenly between the two debate nights, reported Reid Epstein of The New York Times. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders’s Speechwriter Shares Study Attacking Bidencare By Comparing Its Estimated ‘Death Toll’ To 9/11 Deaths)

Podium placement — who gets to be in the middle of the stage and who is relegated to its edges — will be based on public polling.

Viewers can expect one main change in the overall lineup: since California Rep. Eric Swalwell dropped out of the race July 8, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will replace him.

In order to qualify, the candidates had to poll at 1% or more in at least three qualified polls or receive donations from at least 65,000 individual donors, with a minimum number of 200 individual donors each in at least 20 states.

The first round of Democratic debates in Miami in June included many standout moments, including Harris’s emotional telling of her experience with school busing aimed at Biden’s civil rights record.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.