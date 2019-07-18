Fan Rushes The Field After Rain Delay During Game Between The Phillies And Dodgers

One fan had himself a night Wednesday during a rain delay in the middle of a game against the Phillies and Dodgers.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports from the Phillies game, a fan can be seen rushing the field during the rain delay, and he made it a solid distance before security showed up.

Watch the awesome stunt below.

Look, rain delays are the worst. Nobody, and I mean absolutely nobody, enjoys a rain delay. They are the worst.

All you can do is sit around and drink beer, hope you stay dry and wait the whole thing out. There’s not really much else you can.

That’s why this guy is so awesome. In a dark moment, he provided a big moment of entertainment for the loyal fans in the stands.

Most people were trying to stay dry. He was out there giving the people a show when the baseball players wouldn’t.

I hope the police just cut this man loose because guys like him absolutely don’t belong in jail. It was a rain delay during an MLB game!

The people needed a hero and he answered the call. Security should have given him a cold beer and sent him on his way.

Props to him. Keep that energy, my friend.