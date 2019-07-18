REPORT: Donald Trump ‘Very Much Aware’ Of A$AP Rocky’s Arrest In Sweden, Believes He’s Being Held ‘Unfairly’

President Donald Trump is reportedly aware of A$AP Rocky’s recent arrest in Sweden, and is working on getting him out.

The American music icon was taken into custody in Sweden in early July after defending himself during an altercation that apparently started because two men wouldn’t stop following him. Despite video evidence clearly showing Rocky trying to defuse and de-escalate the situation, the Swedes don’t seem interested in letting him go. Now, President Trump is reportedly involved in the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

According to TMZ on Thursday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reached out to Jared Kushner to get some help on the situation. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Rep Says ‘Americans Recognize When There’s Injustice,’ Donald Trump’s Strong Leadership Is ‘Needed’)

Kushner took the news to Trump, who is allegedly “very much aware of the situation” and believes the star rapper is “being held unfairly.” TMZ also reported a State Department rep is expected to get to Sweden on Thursday, but there is a “real fear” the Swedes might not be down to play ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on May 16, 2019 at 4:53pm PDT

This is great news. With Trump involved in trying to free Rocky, this whole ugly situation should be over soon.

Trump should make it clear to the Swedes there will be consequences if Rocky isn’t let go immediately. It’s clear to anybody with eyes that he’s innocent and was provoked.

Trump needs to do whatever it takes to bring him home. A message should be sent to Sweden that it’ll all go much better for them if they play ball.

If they don’t, then there’s going to be a very different conversation to be had, and they’re not going to like it at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on May 14, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

While I’m not a huge Kim Kardashian fan, all Americans are united in this cause. Props to her for getting on the phone to help with the cause.

Hopefully, the next report I have for all of you is that A$AP Rocky is coming home. Stay tuned. It sounds like things might start developing quickly.