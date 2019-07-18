‘Entourage’ Premiered On HBO 15 Years Ago Today On July 18, 2004

“Entourage” hit the airwaves on HBO on this day 15 years ago.

On July 18, 2004, the world was introduced to one of the greatest shows ever made as viewers around the world watched Vinny, E, Ari, Turtle, Johnny and everybody else navigate the waters of Hollywood.

15 years ago today the #entourage pilot aired. Wow how time flies 7.18.04… pic.twitter.com/GefnBba4Rf — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) July 18, 2019

The show has been off the air for several years at this point, but it’s still as funny as ever. I know a bunch of clowns out there think “Entourage” sucks and is inappropriate.

Save your breath because I’m not having it. The HBO show is incredible. It was incredible in the first episode and it was incredible through the last one.

Sure, there were some seasons that certainly stood out above others, but there really weren’t any bad parts. It was all about drinking beers, celebrating with your crew, chasing women, pursuing success and always sticking with your guys.

If you can’t get behind a show like that, then you’re not somebody I want to be friends with.

Not only was this show incredible when it aired, but I still crush episodes to this day. I can throw on just about any episode on any random day, and it’ll entertain me.

Ari Gold might honestly be the most entertaining character ever put on film.

Pretty much everybody I know is a huge “Entourage” fan. Whether it was drinking beers and crushing episodes of Vinny’s ups and downs as E does his best to help while in college, or watching while working out after work (yeah, I work out), it never gets old.

Props to HBO and all the people involved with “Entourage” for producing such a damn good show. Thanks for the memories.