Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Says Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Begging’ To Fight

Floyd Mayweather apparently really wants to box against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Floyd Mayweather to this day keeps begging to fight Khabib. Begging. Floyd run out of money. I’m telling you, people reaching out to me every week about Floyd to fight Khabib but at the end of the day, we’re not interested…for now,” Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ in a video posted Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can watch his full comments below.

Would anybody even be interested in this fight? I'm honestly not sure. The problem is Khabib just isn't as entertaining as Conor McGregor.

The Irish-born star lost to Mayweather in boxing, but the lead up to the fight was awesome. It was nonstop back and forth between the two.

McGregor is almost better at talking trash than he is at actually fighting. Can we say the same about Khabib? Absolutely not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on Jul 10, 2019 at 10:11am PDT

Mayweather would win without any doubt, and it wouldn’t even be fun. Sure, the legendary boxer would make out like a bandit with a gigantic payday, but that hardly makes it worth doing.

These sideshows just aren’t worth it unless it’s going to be entertaining as all hell. This potential boxing match just wouldn’t be.

Now, if we’re talking about a McGregor/Khabib rematch, then I’m in. I’d even rather have a Mayweather/McGregor rematch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 11, 2019 at 6:32pm PDT

I just absolutely don’t want any part of Khabib getting into a boxing ring. It’s boring, unnecessary and stupid.

UFC fans and boxing fans everywhere agree with me.