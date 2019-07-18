Afternoon Mirror: GOP Strategist Was So Mean He Scared Himself

Quote of the Day:

“Seriously, 50 percent of one’s life as a cat owner is spent cleaning up barf, usually barf barfed in the worst possible place for barf to be barfed.”

— Liz Mair, communications strategist.

Mood: “Please for the love of god stop saying ‘this isn’t who we are.'” — Yashar Ali, reporter, HuffPost, New York Mag.

Ummm… “This isn’t who we are. …This isn’t who we are.” — former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich on CNN Thursday afternoon.

GOP media guy was so mean he scared himself

“I just wrote a thing so vicious even I’m wondering if I should back it down a notch.” — Rick Wilson, Republican strategist and professional President Trump hater, self-described ‘GOP Media Guy.’

This gives you an idea… of some of the stuff he writes: “Trump was so unhappy last night he stood there with his thumb up his ass for 15 seconds, then kept giving the same speech. Here’s how you handle that kind of behavior.” (Thursday afternoon)

Convo Between Two Journos About Shower Cleaning

“Adulting level: watching shower cleaning tutorial videos on YouTube in anticipation of my weekend.” — Leigh Munsil, edits “The Point” with Chris Cillizza.

“Have you found a secret to getting rid of soap scum? Seems like no matter what I use or scrub with it never entirely comes off.” — Beth Baumann, associate editor, Townhall.

MSNBC host Donny Deutsch gets rare praise

Re Epstein- props to @DonnyDeutsch today on MSNBC. He knows these people. He is not one of them. He is giving a very clear pic of that world. It’s brave. I would love to be sitting next to him on MSNBC for an hour. Much gratitude Donnie. #MeToo — Ellen Barkin. (RELATED: Donny Deutsch Shouldn’t Kick A Gift Horse In The Mouth)

The Observer

“The crowd at Trump’s rally chanting ‘send her back’ after the President viciously and dishonestly attacked Ilhan Omar is one of the most chilling and horrifying things I’ve ever seen in politics.” — Jon Favreau, host of Pod Save America, former speechwriter for former President Obama.

Slate writer dings CNN’s Jake Tapper

“Tlaib and Omar never made anti-semitic comments, and I’m not sure how claiming that they did fits in with Jake’s posture of objectivity.” — Ashley Feinberg, Slate.

David Martosko: ‘Trump called me unexpectedly’

“NEWS: Trump called me unexpectedly. He says he’s “not unhappy” with the result of this week’s racism fight, in part because Democrats now have nothing but ‘the race card’ to play against him. He called his battle with Pelosi ‘one of the all-time classics.'” — David Martosko, U.S. political editor, Daily Mail. Here.

Late-night advice

“Focus on something you love tonight. Music, a book, a movie, a person, a pet, whatever. Try to forget about the pit of 8.000 screaming racists. Do not get sucked into their swamp.” — Scott Weinberg, film writer, Thrillist.

Rep. Ilhan Omar…

“I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal!” — the Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota who was born in Somalia. She was among “The Squad” that Trump told to “go back” to their countries of origin.

Lindsay Graham says he has learned something

“Something I have learned: If you are a Republican nominee for President – or President – you will be accused of being a racist. John Lewis compared John McCain’s campaign to being like that of George Wallace. It comes with the territory unfortunately.” — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Gossip Roundup

Jena Friedman, former Letterman writer and Daily Show producer: “Trump is ramping up the racism because he wants us all to forget he raped a child.” (Friedman is touring her own show, Miscarriage of Justice.)

CNNer gets choked up in cab: “A cab driver today knew who I was from tv. (This doesn’t happen usually.) He said something that broke my heart. ‘I know you’re Jewish…’ Note: I say shalom on-air. He then said ‘I’m Muslim. I want you to know I don’t hate you. I’m your brother.’ I told him ‘you’re my brother.'” — Harry Enten, senior writer and analyst, CNN Politics.

How Trump operates? Zeke Miller, White House reporter, AP: “Trump on Rep. Omar before leaving White House: ‘There’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it.'” NYT’s Maggie Haberman remarked, “Now, see, this is calculated.”

Writer attacks AOC for ME-ism: “At a hearing about migrant detention, AOC is asking the acting secretary about Facebook memes regarding her ‘violent rape.’ WHAT ABOUT ME?! WHAT ABOUT MEEEEE?!” — Eddie Scarry, commentary writer, Washington Examiner.

Journo wants to know if he looks fat: “The DC MJ office has a very different culture than the NY one. Today I cornered @pemalevy & @patcaldwell & was like ‘I have to ask you something.…Do I look fat in this shirt?’ & they were like “that’s not what we thought you were going to ask & no” and I was like ‘Oh ok thanks.'” — Ben Dreyfuss, editorial director, Mother Jones.

Bradley Cooper and his model-ex are co-parenting without a formal agreement. Here. (RELATED: Bradley Cooper And His Ex Are Playing Nice For Their Daughter)

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly told an ex-girlfriend he could not be monogamous. He reportedly said “everyone” — meaning the wealthy — dates multiple people. Here. Oooouuuch: According to his Wikipedia page, Epstein is “an American registered sex offender and a financier.” (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Is Denied Bail)