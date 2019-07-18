Jim Harbaugh: ‘Controversy Follows’ Urban Meyer

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh apparently just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to trash former rival Urban Meyer.

Meyer used to coach Ohio State, and regularly rolled the Wolverines and Harbaugh. You’d think that’d be enough to keep his name out of the Michigan coach’s mouth. That’s not the case at all. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

“Urban Meyer’s had a winning record. Really phenomenal record everywhere he’s been. But also, controversy follows everywhere he’s been,” Harbaugh told Tim Kawakami on his podcast for The Athletic.

Harbaugh: “Urban Meyer’s had a winning record. Really phenomenal record everywhere he’s been. But also, controversy follows everywhere he’s been.” https://t.co/zFKSngtRMo — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) July 18, 2019

What the hell is Harbaugh doing here? This is completely unnecessary and it’s just incredibly stupid. You know when Jim Harbaugh can criticize Urban Meyer? Once he beats him. That’s when he can criticize him.

Seeing as how that’ll never happen because the legendary OSU coach is currently retired, I guess he should just learn to keep his mouth shut.

Yes, Meyer has had some issues off the field, but no program is perfect. I’m not saying this as a fan of the Buckeyes. I hate OSU.

I absolutely hate them, but I’m not going to pretend like Meyer doesn’t own Harbaugh. He most certainly does. Ohio State dominated the Wolverines every single time the three-time national champion was calling the shots for the Buckeyes.

You’re either an idiot or a straight liar if you believe otherwise.

Be better, Harbaugh. Be much better.