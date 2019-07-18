Watch Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin Badgers Hype Video

An incredible video of Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor is making the rounds on Twitter.

CFBTalkDaily recently posted the video, and it’s already been viewed nearly 100,000 times by football fans of the Badgers star across the country.

You all know I’m a very pro-hype-videos kind of guy, and this one didn’t disappoint at all. It’s an incredible reminder of Taylor’s insane running ability. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

He’s the best back in the country. For anybody who might not already believe me, this video will certainly crush any doubts you might have remaining.

Is Jonathan Taylor the best running back in college football? pic.twitter.com/jif9rSPFR3 — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) July 16, 2019

I can’t wait to see what Taylor does this season with the Badgers. The passing game last year was a joke, and he still tore it up without any issues at all. If we can even open up the air attack a bit, he’s going to put up video game numbers.

There’s a Heisman waiting for him in New York if he balls out this year, and I really like his chances. Again, we just need the passing game to be a little better in order for the electric junior to really explode.

Luckily, we’ve got a guy named Graham Mertz on the roster, and we all know the kind of hype he’s receiving.

I don’t care if you cheer for the Badgers or not. That hype video should have done more than enough to get you juiced for the season. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

It’s going to be a fun one, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold with all of you. Luckily for Badgers fans everywhere, we’ve got the best running back in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Jun 21, 2019 at 11:09am PDT

See you all August 30 against South Florida. It’s going to be lit.