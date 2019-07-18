Katy Perry Reveals She Gets Enemas To Help Her Stay Young

Singer Katy Perry has revealed the way she keeps herself looking young.

Perry, 34, admitted she had a secret to staying so youthful looking during a recent radio appearance on the Australian show “Smallzy’s Surgery,” according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

Perry revealed she practices an “ancient remedy” called Panca Karma.

“I’m kind of into those type of things, like health and healing places and self-betterment places,” Perry shared. “Especially as you get older and you have longer hangovers, you realize the cells in my body are dying. I did this thing called Panca Karma, it’s basically Ayurvedic eating and cleansing, you do lots of enemas.” (RELATED: Katy Perry Gets Stuck On The Floor In Hilarious Video From The Met Gala After Party)

Panca Karma is “a full cleansing program that removes all the harmful toxins from the body to create optimum healing conditions … that takes 21 days to complete,” according to Adore Yoga.

“You definitely feel more energy, it basically like gets all the crap out of you, every pun intended,” Perry added.

I’m not sure how pooping can help you to stay young, but I guess I could see how ridding your body of toxins could. When you read that Perry does a bunch of enemas to stay young you really question our society as a whole.

I guess people will do a lot for beauty.