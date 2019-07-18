Kim Kardashian Working To Free Convicted Murderer Kevin Keith

Reality star Kim Kardashian announced she is working to free another convicted murderer.

Kardashian, 38, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the story of Kevin Keith, who was convicted of murdering three people in Ohio, according to a report published by Page Six.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Kevin Keith through a video visit & was so impressed w/ the amazing programs he created in prison to help others inside better themselves!” Kardashian tweeted. “So much evidence has been uncovered proving Kevin’s innocence. I hope justice is served soon & he is released.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Speaks At White House Hiring And Re-Entry Event As Part Of Criminal Justice Reform Campaign)

Keith was convicted of murdering three people in 1994 and was sentenced to death. However, roughly two weeks before his execution in 2010, Democratic Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland reduced his sentence to life in prison over concerns of Keith’s trial, according to Cleveland.com.

I heard about Kevin Keith’s case last year & the more I learn about it, the more I believe the world needs to hear what happened to him! He was on death row & came w/in days of execution before the governor of Ohio commuted his sentence to life w/o parole. https://t.co/5dGF9JDcm7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 16, 2019

“I heard about Kevin Keith’s case last year & the more I learn about it, the more I believe the world needs to hear what happened to him!,” Kardashian revealed to her followers. “He was on death row & came w/in days of execution before the governor of Ohio commuted his sentence to life w/o parole.”

Kardashian linked to an article detailing the fight by Keith’s brother to prove his innocence.

This is the latest move by Kardashian in her fight to reform the criminal justice system.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has been outspoken about criminal justice reform and has even been working to obtain a law degree. Just last month, Kardashian announced a partnership with the White House to help give formerly incarcerated inmates access to transportation for interviews.