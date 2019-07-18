LeBron James Shares Painful Taco Tuesday Video

LeBron James’ antics might have finally gone too far with a recent video.

In a video that appears to have been from his Instagram story, the Los Angeles Lakers star was hollering about “Taco Tuesday” with his family and new teammate Anthony Davis. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Out of all the cringeworthy stuff I’ve ever seen on the internet, this absurd video is right up there with the worst of it.

It’s almost like the three-time NBA champion was doing everything in his power to make people as uncomfortable as possible.

You can watch it below.

AD joined LeBron for Taco Tuesday! (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/Lsav6mBCGo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 17, 2019

Imagine being a grown adult and posting that video. Better yet, imagine being worth a few hundred million dollars, having three title rings and posting a video about “Taco Tuesday.”

Is this how far LeBron James has fallen? Is this what King James is now doing with his time? Anthony Davis looks like he’s being held hostage by somebody off screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Davis (@antdavis23) on Jul 12, 2019 at 10:18pm PDT

I almost think we should call the police to do a welfare check on James. Clearly, something just isn’t normal with him.

I love tacos as much as the next guy, but I’d never film myself shouting about them like we’d just discovered a gold mine.

They’re tacos. They’re delicious, but you shouldn’t be that excited at all.

If this is the type of energy LeBron James is bringing into the season, then the Lakers are screwed. The mentality displayed in that video isn’t even close to being a winning one.