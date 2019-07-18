Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Create New Royal Foundation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved on with their usual charity work.

The royal duo registered their own foundation and called it “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

Exclusive: #Harry & #Meghan’s new foundation will be called “Sussex Royal” (full title “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex). Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director. pic.twitter.com/604czSjQEw — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 17, 2019

The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews tweeted out the registration Wednesday.

“Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director,” she wrote in her tweet. (RELATED: Beyoncé, Jay-Z Reportedly Break Royal Protocol At ‘Lion King’ Premiere)

Kensington Palace confirmed that Markle and Prince Harry would be breaking off from the Royal Foundation last month.

“Later this year the Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” the palace said at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own charitable foundation with transitional operating support from the Royal Foundation.”

“In addition both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future,” the statement continued.

The couple has managed to keep their lives separate from the royal family. Before giving birth to their son Archie, the royal couple moved out of Kensington Palace and into their own home. The creation of a new foundation is seemingly the next step in the couple’s independence.