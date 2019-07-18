Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Create New Royal Foundation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved on with their usual charity work.
The royal duo registered their own foundation and called it “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.
Exclusive: #Harry & #Meghan’s new foundation will be called “Sussex Royal” (full title “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex). Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director. pic.twitter.com/604czSjQEw
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 17, 2019
The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews tweeted out the registration Wednesday.
“Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director,” she wrote in her tweet. (RELATED: Beyoncé, Jay-Z Reportedly Break Royal Protocol At ‘Lion King’ Premiere)
Kensington Palace confirmed that Markle and Prince Harry would be breaking off from the Royal Foundation last month.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
“Later this year the Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” the palace said at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own charitable foundation with transitional operating support from the Royal Foundation.”
“In addition both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future,” the statement continued.
The couple has managed to keep their lives separate from the royal family. Before giving birth to their son Archie, the royal couple moved out of Kensington Palace and into their own home. The creation of a new foundation is seemingly the next step in the couple’s independence.