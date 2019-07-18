Editorial

Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Black Pantsuit At WH Special Olympics Event

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulates USA Special Olympics gold medalist Delina Rodrigues while hosting her and members of the United States Special Olympics World Games team with first lady Melania Trump in the Oval Office at the White House July 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. During the photo opportunity, Trump said that he wished his supporters had not chanted, 'Send her back,' in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during a political rally Wednesday in North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black pantsuit at the White House for a Special Olympics event.

(Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the long sleeve jacket and pants combo that she paired with a white, button-up shirt. She joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office where they hosted members of the United States 2019 Special Olympics World Games team. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with loose hair. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

To say she looked great would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Melania always looks terrific no matter what the occasion, as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she wore a denim blue jean dress and heels for an event in West Virginia.

US First Lady Melania Trump disembarks from her military airplane upon arrival at Huntington Tri-State Airport in Huntington, West Virginia, July 8, 2019, as she travels to speak about the opioid epidemic. (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US First Lady Melania Trump disembarks from her military airplane upon arrival at Huntington Tri-State Airport in Huntington, West Virginia, July 8, 2019, as she travels to speak about the opioid epidemic. (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

