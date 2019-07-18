Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Black Pantsuit At WH Special Olympics Event

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black pantsuit at the White House for a Special Olympics event.

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the long sleeve jacket and pants combo that she paired with a white, button-up shirt. She joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office where they hosted members of the United States 2019 Special Olympics World Games team. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked great would be a serious understatement.

Melania always looks terrific no matter what the occasion, as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she wore a denim blue jean dress and heels for an event in West Virginia.

