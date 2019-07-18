Top Ten Most Popular Governors Are All Republican, Survey Shows

The top ten most popular governors in the United States are all Republicans, a Morning Consult survey shows.

The results, which are “respectively determined by total approval and total disapproval, with net approval (approval minus disapproval) serving as the tiebreaker,” reveal that on average, Republican governors are more popular than Democratic governors.

While Democratic governors have an average net approval of +5%, Republican governors have an average net approval of +19%. (RELATED: Poll: ICE Is More Popular Than Any Member Of Freshman Democrat ‘Squad’)

????The top 10 most popular governors are ALL Republicans????: Charlie Baker (MA)

Larry Hogan (MD)

Chris Sununu (NH)

Phil Scott (VT)

Mark Gordon (WY)

Doug Burgum (ND)

Asa Hutchinson (AR)

Gregg Abbott (TX)

Bill Lee (TN)

Several characteristics from the survey reveal surprising data. Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is not only the most popular governor in the United States, he also is more popular with Democrats than Republicans. Meanwhile, Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin comes in as the most unpopular governor with 56 percent of voters disapproving of his job performance.

Alabama Republican Governor Kay Ivey, who signed the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country in May, experienced a decline of 17% net approval this year, though she was formerly listed as the second-most popular governor in the country.

The top ten most popular governors in the United States are, in order of popularity, are as follows: Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Republican Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordan, Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgam, Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The survey found that the ten most unpopular governors in the United States are, in order of least popular to more popular, Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Democratic Orlando Gov. Kate Brown, Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Democratic South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills, and Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

