This Jamaican Immigrant Is Running As A Republican Against Ocasio-Cortez

Scherie Murray announced Wednesday, July 17, that she is running for Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s seat in New York’s 14th district.

Murray is an immigrant from Jamaica, a Democrat-turned-Republican, and potentially tough competition for Ocasio-Cortez. Murray has been active within New York state politics and, according to her campaign advertisement, in her community, as well.

In her recently published campaign video, Murray says, “AOC chooses self-promotion over service, conflict over constituents, resistance over assistance. We need to build bridges, not burn them down.”

According to the video and Twitter biography, Murray is a dedicated “bride builder.” A businesswoman, Murray is one of five Republicans to file a run for Ocasio-Cortez’s seat. (RELATED: ‘The Squad’ Takes Turns Hitting Back At Trump During Press Conference)

