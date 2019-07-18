Here’s What Some People On The Right Think Of The ‘Send Her Back’ Chant

A crowd began to chant “send her back” after President Donald Trump spoke out against Rep. Ilhan Omar at a rally Wednesday in North Carolina.

Politicians and commentators had mixed opinions about the chant, with Ben Shapiro calling it “disgusting” while Shireen Qudosi announced that it was a “common sense message.”

Trump has not yet addressed the chant, but tweeted about the rally Thursday morning.

Politicians and commentators on the right have mixed feelings about Trump supporters chanting “send her back” after President Donald Trump spoke out against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar during a rally in North Carolina Wednesday.

Trump began to attack Omar of Minnesota during his speech, continuing his rhetoric against her and three other Democratic representatives, likely Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Trump started tweeting about the four congresswomen Sunday, suggesting that they “go back” to their home countries and “help fix” them before returning to show the U.S. “how it’s done.”

“So Representative Omar blamed the United States for the terrorist attacks on our country,” Trump told the crowd Wednesday. “Saying that terrorism is a reaction to our involvement in other people’s affairs. She smeared U.S. service members involved in ‘Black Hawk Down’ – in other words, she slandered the brave Americans who were trying to keep peace in Somalia.”

“Omar has a history of launching vicious, anti-Semitic screeds,” Trump continued as the crowd began to chant “send her back!”

WATCH:

Following the rally, people expressed their opinions about the “send her back” chant on Twitter.

“It’s amazing how liberals are given a free pass for demonizing average Americans whose only sin is voting for a candidate the left doesn’t like, but the media gets the vapors over a handful of people chanting send her home about a powerful Congresswoman,” Chris Barron, a conservative political strategist, tweeted.

He continued to discuss what he dubbed a “double standard” and tweeted that “If liberals chanted something objectionable about a GOP member of Congress it would be called ‘speaking truth to power.'”

It’s amazing how liberals are given a free pass for demonizing average Americans whose only sin is voting for a candidate the left doesn’t like, but the media gets the vapors over a handful of people chanting send her home about a powerful Congresswoman. — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) July 18, 2019

When the left says vile things we are told they are “speaking their truth” when someone on the right says something objectionable we are told it is “beyond the pale”. The double standard is ridiculous and I won’t play along. — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) July 18, 2019

Ben Shapiro, an American conservative political commentator, tweeted that the chant was “disgusting,” as Omar is “an American citizen” and is allowed to exercise her First Amendment rights.

Vile. Omar is awful. She is a radical anti-Semite with terrible views. She is also an American citizen and chanting for her deportation based on her exercise of the First Amendment is disgusting. https://t.co/Y4nzHPzba4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 18, 2019

South Carolina Rep. Lindsey Graham said that he didn’t believe the chants were racist.

“It’s about the criticism and the critic, that the President believes that what they’re doing is over the top – we’re not running concentration camps,” Graham told reporters. “So when you start accusing people of running concentration camps that work for the United States government, you’re gonna be met with some pretty fiery responses.”

LINDSEY GRAHAM blames Democrats when asked about “send her back” chants: “No, I don’t think it’s racist to say. … I don’t think a Somali refugee embracing Trump would not have been asked to go back. If you’re a racist you want everybody from Somalia to go back” pic.twitter.com/gELFKhehu4 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 18, 2019

Shireen Qudosi, a writer and speaker, had a different opinion. She explained why “send her back” was a “common sense message” on Fox New’s “The Ingraham Angle” Wednesday evening.

“There are women who are pushing Muslims like myself into an ideological concentration camp where we don’t want to be,” Qudosi said Wednesday. “…Ilhan Omar is a failed American experiment.”

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger wrote that, while he has been “disgusted” by the left’s “tone,” he was “equally disgusted” by the chants at Trump’s rally Wednesday evening.

I deeply disagree with the extreme left & have been disgusted by their tone. I woke up today equally disgusted – chants like “send her back” are ugly, wrong, & would send chills down the spines of our Founding Fathers. This ugliness must end, or we risk our great union. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 18, 2019

“Chants like ‘send her back’ are ugly, wrong, & would send chills down the spines of our Founding Fathers,” Kinzinger tweeted. “This ugliness must end, or we risk our great union.”

Omar replied to news of the chant with a Maya Angelou quote. (RELATED: Trump Speaks On Allegations That Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother)

“You may shoot me with your words, You may cut me with your eyes, You may kill me with your hatefulness, But still, like air, I’ll rise,” the tweet read.

Trump did not tweet about the chant, but wrote that “The enthusiasm blows away our rivals on the Radical Left” after returning from North Carolina Thursday morning.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.