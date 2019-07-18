Tua Tagovailoa Says He’s ‘Kind Of Glad’ Alabama Lost To Clemson, It Helped Him Appreciate ‘Things A Lot More’

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recently had some bizarre comments about his team’s stunning loss to Clemson last season.

The Crimson Tide got absolutely obliterated on national television in the title game against the Tigers. It was as ugly as it could have gotten. It wasn’t just a blowout loss, it was embarrassing. Clemson looked head and shoulders better as Trevor Lawrence sliced and diced them apart. You’d think that’d really piss off everybody involved. Apparently, that might not be the case as much as you’d expect with Tua. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

The Alabama star passer said the following Wednesday during SEC media days, according to ESPN:

I think it’s good to both get the opportunity to win and have the opportunity to lose as well. I know this sounds bad, but I’m glad I had that opportunity to feel a loss like that. What can you learn from winning? You can’t learn as much. But when you lose, you start appreciating things a lot more, definitely in a different perspective, as well. So I’m kind of glad that we did [lose]. Many lessons have been learned from that loss.

I guess I kind of understand what Tua is trying to say, but it’s incredibly dumb. He’s “kind of glad” Alabama got embarrassed on national TV?

What the hell kind of attitude is that to have? There shouldn’t be anything you’re glad about when you lose.

It’s also one thing to lose an early game season to humble you. It’s a totally different animal when you drop the title game. That’s the end of the year.

You should be furious and embarrassed. There’s no silver lining in a situation like that. There should only be embarrassment.

The fact Alabama’s star quarterback doesn’t get that is a bit bewildering.

I can’t imagine Alabama fans are too pumped to hear these comments from Tua. Yeah, you got destroyed by Clemson, but do you feel better knowing Tua learned some valuable lessons?

Didn’t think so.

Tua should choose his words better next time or just not talk. He most certainly didn’t do himself any favors this time around.