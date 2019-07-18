‘Women For Trump’ Back The President’s Tweets Telling The Squad To Go Back

President Donald Trump unleashed a firestorm last week when he sent a series of tweets going after a group of freshman Democratic congresswomen unofficially known as the “squad.”

The president suggested that the women, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, should go back to where they came from before criticizing the United States.

Daily Caller White House Correspondent Amber Athey attended the “Women for Trump” launch in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and asked attendees whether they support the president’s fight with the Democrats. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Launches ‘Women For Trump’ Coalition To Attract Female Voters)

Check out the video below to see what they had to say.

WATCH:

Make sure you check out some more of the Daily Caller’s most popular videos:

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang