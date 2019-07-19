Ariana Grande Becomes First Female To Reach 3 Billion Streams On 3 Albums

Singer Ariana Grande reportedly just reached three billion streams on Spotify on three different albums.

The news makes her the first female artist to ever accomplish this feat, according to Chart Data. Grande shared the news Friday on her Instagram.

“Wild as f–k. thank u. sooooo much,” Grande captioned the screenshot of the news.

The three albums to have reached three billion streams are “My Everything,” “Dangerous Woman” and “Thank U, Next.” (RELATED: Ariana Grande Officially Achieves Something Not Seen Since The Beatles In ’64)

“My Everything” was released in 2014, while “Dangerous Woman” and “Thank U, Next” were released in 2016 and 2019.

Of course Grande has three billion streams on three different albums. Everything she has ever made deserves to be listened to as many times as possible. She has some of the most loyal fans in history, but she also makes really good music. It’s easy to be as successful as she is when you are that talented.

Grande is just grabbing accomplishments left and right. This newest feat comes after she became the first person since the Beatles to have three singles in the top three spots on Billboard’s Top 100.

I’m not surprised “Thank U, Next” hit three billion streams in only seven months. It’s the best thing she has ever created. I can’t wait to see her top it.