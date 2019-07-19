Buzz Aldrin: Let’s ‘Keep America Great In Space!’

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who marked the fiftieth anniversary of his landing and walking on the moon this Friday, wants America to continue leading the world in space exploration.

Aldrin tweeted: “Just had an excellent meeting with President Donald Trump! We discussed America’s future in space, ways to address space challenges, and the need to keep exploring beyond the horizon. Keep America Great in Space!”

Aldrin was present at State of the Union address in February when Trump recognized the pilot and scientist for his historic contributions to space travel and walking on the moon. (RELATED: Buzz Aldrin Takes Subtle Dig At New Moon Landing Movie That Won’t Feature Iconic American Flag)

“In 2019, we also celebrate 50 years since brave, young pilots flew a quarter of a million miles through space to plant the American flags on the face of the moon. Half a century later, we are joined by one of the Apollo 11 astronauts who planted that flag — Buzz Aldrin.”

Aldrin accepted the president’s praise by standing to attention and saluting. Those around Aldrin enthusiastically applauded. (RELATED: Here’s Buzz Aldrin’s Plan To Start Colonizing Mars In 2020)

The former astronaut has been a strong booster of Trump’s plan to reenergize America’s space program, calling the president’s Space Force concept “one giant leap in the right direction.”

In a speech at the Pentagon in August 2018, Vice President Mike Pence said the Space Force will cost $8 million over five years.

“As President Trump has said in his own words, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space,” Pence said Thursday. “We must have American dominance in space, and so we will.”