REPORT: Eddie Murphy In Talks Over $70 Million Stand-Up Deal With Netflix

Comedian Eddie Murphy is reportedly is looking at a stand-up comedy deal with Netflix.

Murphy, 58, has been in talks with Netflix to do a stand-up series, according to a report published Friday by TMZ.

TMZ reported that the deal between Murphy and Netflix will pay around roughly $70 million, although the exact number is still unconfirmed. While unconfirmed, that number is in line with payouts to other comedians who have done specials with the streaming service.

Dave Chapelle reportedly grabbed $60 million for a three-part stand-up series in 2017 and Chris Rock took home $40 million for a two-part series in 2016. (RELATED: Comedians Lash Out At Washington’s Nerd Prom For Lamely Excluding A Comedy Act)

Murphy seemingly retired from the comedy stage a few years back, but now he reportedly wants to make a comeback.

The “Haunted Mansion” star recently made a surprise appearance on “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld, where he made comments about being interested in coming back to comedy.

“You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy — you know that, right?” Seinfeld told Murphy.

“I’m going to do it again,” Murphy responded. “Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working out. Still gotta go to the comedy club.”

We’ve been waiting for something from Murphy for a long time and a stand-up series on Netflix is more than enough. I was thinking we’d get just one appearance maybe. However, we’re about to see a whole new era of comedy.