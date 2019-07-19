Watch The Preview For ESPN’s ‘E:60’ Piece On Washington State Coach Mike Leach

ESPN is releasing an “E:60” on Washington State football coach Mike Leach, and it looks downright awesome.

I’m a huge Leach fan. He’s not only a football genius, but he’s also the most entertaining man in the sport. Everything he says is golden, and now ESPN will give us an inside look at the genius holding court in Pullman, Washington. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Judging from the preview, this “E:60” is going to be a drug injected right into the veins of football fans around the country.

Give it a watch below.

You could travel far and wide, but you couldn’t possibly find anyone remotely like @Coach_Leach pic.twitter.com/VZRb2sg1KB — E:60 (@E60) July 18, 2019

My friends, this is going to be awesome. Leach is a gift from God to the world of college football. He’s almost like a movie character.

The man knows just as much about random facts as he does winning football games. There’s literally nobody else like him in the entire sport.

His rants are something that are always entertaining.

You can catch the “E:60” on ESPN at 9:00 a.m. EST, and it’s pretty much going to be required viewing if you’re a fan of football.

Luckily, I’m always up hours before that time, but I’ll have an alarm set and ready to go to turn the TV on once the “E:60” rolls around.

It looks like it’s going to be incredible. Go, Leach, go!