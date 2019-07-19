US

ICE Is Considering Opening New Detention Center In Maryland

Matt M. Miller Contributor

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is considering opening a detention facility capable of containing hundreds of illegal migrants in Maryland.

ICE posted an advertisement on a federal contracts forum in April that it was surveying potential locations for the facility near Baltimore, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The facility reportedly would have the capacity to hold 600-800 detainees, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The new facility would become the fourth detention facility in the state of Maryland, including centers in Frederick, Howard and Worcester counties.

ICE is “continually reviewing its detention requirements and exploring acquisition options that will afford ICE the operational flexibility needed to house the full range of detainees in the agency’s custody,” ICE spokeswoman Justine Whelan said in a statement. (RELATED: ICE Releases List Of Murderers And Rapists Protected Under Sanctuary City Policies)

The agency will consider the response to the detention facility advertisement to gage whether it would like to move forward with the project, Whelan explained.

ICE officials posted the advertisement a few months after the end of a contract with Anne Arundel County to detain 130 people at a correctional center in Glen Burnie, the Baltimore Sun reported. ICE did not disclose why the contract was ended.

