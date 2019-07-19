‘Incredible Patriots’ — Trump Stands Behind North Carolina Rally Crowd Despite ‘Send Her Back’ Chant

President Donald Trump called Wednesday night’s Greenville, North Carolina rally attendees “incredible people” and “incredible patriots” despite admitting that he was unhappy to hear them chanting “send her back” in reference to Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

WATCH:

“I’m unhappy with the fact that a congresswoman, in this case a different congresswoman, can call our country and our people garbage,” Trump said, responding to a reporter’s question about the crowd. “That’s what I’m unhappy with.”

“Those people in North Carolina, that stadium was packed,” he continued. “It was a record crowd and I could have filled it ten times, as you know. Those are incredible people. Those are incredible patriots. But I’m unhappy when a congresswoman goes and says ‘I’m going to be the president’s nightmare.’ She’s going to be the president’s nightmare. She’s lucky to be where she is, let me tell you. And the things that she has said are a disgrace to our country.” (RELATED: Fox News Panel Lays Out Defense Of Trump: ‘When Did Love It Or Leave It Become Racist?’)

A media firestorm surrounded Trump’s Sunday tweet stating that the far left congresswomen known as the “Squad” should “go back” to where they came from. That only intensified when the Greenville crowd started chanting “Send her back!” after the president brought up Omar’s name.

While Trump has disavowed the chant, saying that he was not pleased that it happened, he has also continued to punch back against the “Squad,” Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

“You can’t talk that way about our country,” he said Friday. “Not when I’m president. These women have said horrible things about our country and the people of our country.”