Man Watches Porn While Driving Through Construction Zone, What Happens Next Is Awful

A Minnesota man was charged Monday after officials found he was watching pornographic videos on his phone in the final moments before a fatal crash.

Tate Ryan Doom, the driver, faces one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm, Fox5NY reported. (RELATED: Porn Is An Environmental Hazard, Produces As Much CO2 As 72 Countries Combined)

How Tate Doom Crashed Into Construction Site Because He Was Watching Porn Hub on His Phone; How Dr. Doom Tried to Conceal That From Cops But Was Caught White Handed; Name That State (Video) https://t.co/ALw6opCPsz pic.twitter.com/Pph9PHNtop — Robert Littal (@BSO) July 18, 2019

The crash happened Oct. 2, 2018 when Doom was driving a semi-truck in a marked construction zone and rear-ended a trailer and pick-up truck, according to ABC news.

The impact of the crash caused the truck and trailer to collide into a parked car. After striking the car, the trailer broke off from the truck and slammed into a member of the engineering crew on site.

The worker was found under the wreckage of the trailer and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Another worker was allegedly injured after he was struck by debris from the crash. (RELATED: Arizona Passes Resolution Proclaiming Porn A Public Health Crisis)

Doom told police in an interview that he was not on his phone during the time of the crash, but an investigation found 14 videos downloaded from Pornhub.com on his phone, Star Tribune reported.

According to Fox5NY, the videos began playing at 2:07 p.m. and the crash happened at 2:09 p.m.

Follow Claire on Twitter