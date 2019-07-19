Meghan McCain Reveals That She Had A Miscarriage

Meghan McCain has unloaded some pretty revealing details about herself as a co-host on “The View.” Though she has always steered clear of discussing her sex life, weight, provocative photographs and grief over the death of her father and other personal issues have come easily with the morning banter. But none as illuminating as the op-ed she wrote for the New York Times Friday regarding her miscarriage.

“What I learned from my miscarriage,” the headline blares.

And the subhed: “I loved my baby and I always will.”

McCain came clean about a recent photo shoot with New York Magazine in which she says she posed and pretended like everything was fine and that she was a strong woman with fierce conservative stances.

But inside, she says, she was “dying.” She wrote, “Inside, my baby is dying.”

McCain is married to Ben Domenech, publisher of The Federalist, who publicly defends and supports his wife any chance he gets. The couple wed in late 2017 as her father was undergoing cancer treatments. McCain remarked on “The View” that she wouldn’t have survived her father’s illness and death were it not for Domenech. “He carried me through my dad’s cancer, ” she said in January, 2019.

McCain continued in her op-ed, “I knew I was pregnant before I formally knew I was pregnant. My body told me in all the ways women are familiar with. It told me in the same ways that I was miscarrying. The confirmation from my doctor came the day of that photo shoot, at the worst possible time.”

She added, “I am not hiding anymore. My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone.”

So many joyful things ran through her mind as a would-be mom. She also wondered about what it would be like to be pregnant on TV: “On a less elevated note, but one every mother in media has considered: How am I going to be pregnant with everyone watching?”

McCain went into a deep shame spiral, admitting that she falsely felt like her body was a “rock-strewn wasteland” and that her age — 34 — and job stress contributed to her loss. She doesn’t want other women who have gone through this to blame themselves.

The TV host believes she will one day see her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died of brain cancer in 2018.

But now she envisions that reunion in a new way.

“When my father passed, I took refuge in the hope that someday we would be united in the hereafter,” she wrote. “I still imagine that moment, even as I trust that a loving God will see it happen. Now I imagine it a bit differently. There is my father — and he is holding his granddaughter in his hands.”