Here’s What You Need To Know About House Democrats’ Subpoenas To Those Close To Trump

House Democrats continue to send subpoenas to those close to President Donald Trump.

Those close to Trump are outraged, saying it is a political stunt by Democrats to bring down the president.

The Daily Caller spoke to several people close to Trump, who all blasted Democrats for abusing their subpoena power.

The House has continued to push subpoenas on anyone close to President Donald Trump even after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report found there was no collusion or obstruction between the Trump campaign and Russia, making many Republicans frustrated saying the House is using its power to drag down the president before the 2020 election.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler sent 81 requests to groups, individual people, and organizations in March, searching for any evidence of constitutional abuses and corruption committed by Trump. The New York Democrat said the requests for documents are intended to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

On Friday, Nadler wrote a letter to former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks asking if she wanted to clarify her previous testimony. The Judiciary Chairman said there is new evidence that “raises substantial questions about the accuracy” of several statements she made.

In her appearance last month before the Judiciary Committee, Hicks said “no” when asked multiple times by Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee if Hicks was ever around when Trump and Cohen discussed Daniels, CNN reported.

The House Judiciary Committee voted on July 9 to send subpoenas to 12 of Mueller’s witnesses, including Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The subpoenas also include Trump’s former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Mueller will testify before Congress on July 24, Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced. He was originally supposed to testify in an open session on July 17 after being subpoenaed by the two committees, but the date was pushed back. The New York Democrat called on Mueller to testify in front of the group, after earlier calls from Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the committee. Collins asked Nadler to “immediately” invite Mueller to testify before Congress.

Meanwhile, The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to hold Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt of Congress for withholding information about the administration’s attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, mentioning Barr and Ross withheld documents that had been subpoenaed by the Oversight and Reform Committee as part of its probe into the origins of the citizenship question. Since the U.S. Attorney’s office is run by Barr, it is unlikely any further legal action will be pursued.

“They have to be enforced. The easy thing is to write a subpoena and get the committee to issue it, it’s another thing entirely to have it enforced. Any fool could write a subpoena, and last time I checked the House doesn’t have an army to enforce itself, its will. But the subpoena process by the House, especially with respect to the Trump campaign, is basically a PR exercise,” William Canfield, a political lawyer, told the Daily Caller.

“It’s a way for the House Democrats to show their base that they’re tough on the Trump campaign without actually having to do anything. The enforcement mechanism would be the Department of Justice, and you know, last time I checked the Trump administration ran the Department Of Justice. So it’s like, it’s strong and drying, sound and fury signifying nothing,” Canfield continued.

Democrats continue to send out these subpoenas and threats despite Mueller’s defense of his investigation into the Trump campaign, saying he found no collusion between Russia and the campaign, and that he would be “formally closing the special counsel’s office” and “resigning from the Department of Justice to return to private life.”

Those close to Trump are outraged by the Democrats’ use of Congress’s subpoena power. They argue Democrats are doing this to drag down the president before the election, adding there is no evidence to support the subpoenas.

“There’s a reason Congress has not accomplished anything this year other than name Post Offices. It’s because the House under the leadership of the squad thinks its job is to harass the president using the powers of Congress. It’s not about truth but rather harassing those dedicated to serving America,” a senior administration official told the Daily Caller.

Mueller also said that “there was insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy.” He also clarified that, in the event Congress issues a subpoena for him to testify, “the report is my testimony.” It will be harder for Congress to get Mueller to appear since he has resigned and is now a private citizen. After Barr announced there was no collusion or obstruction committed by Trump or the Trump campaign, Nadler said that the findings were still unclear and that Congress must hear from Mueller in order to better understand the results.

“Whether it’s Nadler and Durbin trying to get me, a legal immigrant, deported when I worked in the White House, or the latest slew of subpoenas for the members of the president’s team or family, it’s all just political harassment more redolent of Venezuela than America,” former Deputy Assistant to the president, Sebastian Gorka told the Daily Caller.

Senior Advisor to the Trump campaign Katrina Pierson told the Daily Caller that Democrats are not even looking to find the truth with these subpoenas, calling the Democrats’ moves “phony political theater.”

“Democrats aren’t looking for the truth with these subpoenas, they’re simply looking to stretch the witch hunt out for as long as possible for purely partisan political reasons. It’s unfortunate that 7 months into Democrats controlling the House, they seem far more interested in engaging in phony political theater than doing anything to help the American people,” Pierson told the Daily Caller.

Regardless of the report’s findings, Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump on March 4. (RELATED: Mueller Says His Report Is His ‘Testimony’)

Democrats and cable news pundits have continued to argue that the Mueller report is a cover-up and that further investigations are necessary.