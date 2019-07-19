Pete Davidson Admits He Needs His Mom To Get Laid

Comedian Pete Davidson opened up about his thoughts on his mom’s sex life.

Davidson’s father passed away in the 9/11 attacks, and now the comedian is really giving his mom permission to date, according to a report published by Page Six. In fact, Davidson really just wants his mom to have sex.

In an interview with “Queer Eye” star Tan France posted Thursday, Davidson didn’t hold back with his thoughts on his mother’s dating life.

Davidson admitted he was trying to get his mom to date and when France asked him how he felt about that, Davidson responded, “I don’t care … Someone should slam her. Seriously, she’s been, like, not with anybody since, like, my dad died. Someone needs to get up in that and get that lady off my back!” (RELATED: Comedian Pete Davidson Wipes Instagram Clean – Again)

Davidson and his mom share a $1.3 million house that they bought together. The 25-year-old comedian renovated the basement of the Staten Island home and turned it into his own personal apartment.

Davidson kills me with his comedy sometimes. Imagine looking someone in the eyes and telling them you want your mom to get laid so she’ll stop bothering you about your own life. I can’t think of one single normal person who would say this in casual conversation.

Don’t ever stop being candid, Davidson.