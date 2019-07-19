‘A Bittersweet Day’: Retiring Police Sergeant Works One Of His Last Shifts With His Three Sons

A retiring police sergeant in Connecticut got to work one of his last shifts with his three sons, who are police officers at the same police department as him.

Sergeant Michael O’Connor, 59 years old, said “it’s a bittersweet day” when he rode in a patrol car on Thursday with his three sons, Patrick, Michael Jr. and William, for the first and last time of his career, according to 6abc.

O’Connor and his three sons serve in Greenwich, Connecticut and are the only father-three son police officer combination in the state, 6abc reported. There are only a couple throughout the country.

“It is a little difficult to talk sometimes,” O’Connor emotionally said when speaking about his boys. “I am really proud of them.” (RELATED: Orlando Police Officer Pulls Over Daughter For Speeding And It’s Definitely A Can’t Miss)

O’Connor has been a police officer for over 30 years, but has served his community for 43 years.

His service started in 1976 as a volunteer firefighter. He became a police dispatcher in 1984 and officially became a Greenwich police officer on July 6, 1984. His wife, Mary Ann, has been a school nurse in town.

At the end of July, Sergeant O’Connor will officially retire, but said he will always be ready if the police department needs him.