SEC Media Picks Alabama To Win League Championship

SEC media days have concluded and the team picked to take home the title is no surprise.

The media predicts Alabama is going to win the SEC championship by an overwhelming margin, as 203 members of the press picked the Crimson Tide to win its fifth conference title in 10 years. (RELATED: 2018 SEC Championship Review: The Stuff Of Legends)

Georgia was projected to win the SEC East, and had the second most votes to take home the title with 49. No other team had more than three votes: LSU had three votes, with Mississippi State, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, and Auburn each receiving a single vote. (RELATED: SEC Officiating Launches Twitter Account, Gets Predictable Response)

Alabama was picked, by members of the media, to win the SEC Championship. Crimson Tide was picked on 203 out of 260 total ballots. Alabama set a new record with 12 Tide players on the 1st team All-SEC list. pic.twitter.com/Nh6KOZ9TMC — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) July 19, 2019



This obviously makes sense. Alabama is currently in the middle of the greatest dynasty in college football, having won five national titles in the past 10 years. Sure, the title game last year was a horror show, but it was just a bump in the road.

Last year’s disappointing end is only going to add fuel to the fire for the Crimson Tide heading into 2019. I have a feeling Alabama is about to add another trophy to its already overcrowded case.

Roll Tide!