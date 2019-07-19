Editorial

SEC Media Picks Alabama To Win League Championship

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after the touchdown in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

SEC media days have concluded and the team picked to take home the title is no surprise.

The media predicts Alabama is going to win the SEC championship by an overwhelming margin, as 203 members of the press picked the Crimson Tide to win its fifth conference title in 10 years. (RELATED: 2018 SEC Championship Review: The Stuff Of Legends)

Georgia was projected to win the SEC East, and had the second most votes to take home the title with 49. No other team had more than three votes: LSU had three votes, with Mississippi State, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, and Auburn each receiving a single vote. (RELATED: SEC Officiating Launches Twitter Account, Gets Predictable Response)


This obviously makes sense. Alabama is currently in the middle of the greatest dynasty in college football, having won five national titles in the past 10 years. Sure, the title game last year was a horror show, but it was just a bump in the road.

Last year’s disappointing end is only going to add fuel to the fire for the Crimson Tide heading into 2019. I have a feeling Alabama is about to add another trophy to its already overcrowded case.

Roll Tide!