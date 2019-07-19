Trade In Your Lazy Days For Some Backyard Fun – Best Backyard Pools 2019

We are in the midst of summer and the height of summer heat. It seems like every morning the weather man reports the appearance of a new heatwave surging over the country – its about time mother nature cuts us a break. Until she does, which will likely not be until the Fall, we need to take care of ourselves – part of which is ensuring that we stay cool. We, at the Daily Dealer, couldn’t think of a better way to stay cool than jumping in a pool, and if it is not you or your friends hanging out in the pool, you can count on it being your kids and grandkids!

This pool is the ultimate dipping pool and a more affordable option. Intex’s round metal frame pool is 10ft X 30in and the perfect size for any backyard corner. It is Amazon’s #1 New Release in framed swimming pools and would an awesome addition to your backyard fun. While it is not terribly large, it is backyard size and perfect for any small family gathering or a way to keep kids busy for a few hours for $94.99.





Click Here for your deal on Intex’s round metal frame pool!

For the pool lovers among us, we have found the ultimate backyard pool. Totalling 20ft X 12ft X 48in deep, this pool has plenty of room for the entire family. Amazon reviewers rate this pool 4 stars out of 5 stars and claim that it is “The best above ground pool ever,” “perfect summer fun for the whole family,” and “easy and fun.” Invest in a family fun summer with this pool for $399.99 – it will last you many summers to come!





Click Here for your deal on the Intex oval frame pool!

Some of us are concerned about the aesthetic disruption of a big blue pool in our backyards. Summer Waves offers a solution to this problem by creating a faux wicker printed design on the outside of their pool, making your backyard pool a little more sightly. This pool is 12′ x 33″ making it a little larger than the Intex round metal frame pool and the perfect size for larger backyard! You can guarentee this will become a favorite family spot this summer, for just $214.99.





Click Here for your deal on the Summer Waves pool!

Maybe you are too cool for the summer heat or are already preparing for the fall and winter ahead. If hot tub’s hold a special place in your heart, this Coleman inflatable hot tub is equipped with 144 Air Jets and will instantly make you relax. Four people can fit in this model, which is perfect for you and your family, or you and a few friends. Host a hot tub party in your Coleman SaluSpa for $439.99!





Click Here for your deal on the Coleman SaluSpa!

