Trump Concerned About Plastic Straw Bans

President Trump addressed plastic straw bans Friday, noting people are focusing on the plastic straws, but don’t seem to be talking about plastic plates and other bigger plastic items.

“I do think we have bigger problems than plastic straws,” he told reporters after he was asked whether he supports the bans sweeping the country. “You know, it’s interesting about plastic straws.” (RELATED: Disabled People Are Decrying The Plastic Straw Ban)

WATCH:



“So you have a little straw, but what about the plates, the wrappers and everything else that are much bigger, and they’re made of the same material?” he continued. “So, uh, the straws are interesting. Everybody focuses on the straws. There’s a lot of other things they can focus on, but it’s an interesting question.” (RELATED: No Joke: Drinking Straws Could Land You In Prison)

A ban on plastic straws has already taken effect in Washington, D.C., and similar laws are in place all over the country. California requires customers to ask for straws in restaurants, Seattle has banned them, and major corporations, including Starbucks, are moving away from plastic straws.

The Trump campaign has begun selling 10-packs of plastic straws for $15. “Liberal paper straws don’t work,” a description of the item on the campaign’s online store reads. “STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today.” As of Friday afternoon, they had reportedly sold out.