Airline Bills Woman $106,000 For Trying To Open Plane Doors Mid-Flight

A woman from the UK is banned for life from Jet2 and has received a bill for $106,000 after she caused a midflight disruption that required two fighter jets to escort the plane back to the airport.

Chloe Haines, 25, was banned for life after she displayed “aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour” on the flight where she attempted to “open the aircraft doors during the flight,” according to a statement Jet2 put on their website.

The plane took off from London’s Stansted Airport and was on its way to Dalaman in Turkey when, halfway through the flight, Haines tried to open the airplane doors.

The airplane crew and some passengers had to restrain Haines until they got back to the airport. Haines allegedly screamed, “get off me, I’m going to kill everyone,” CNBC reported. (RELATED: Naked Man Tries To Board Airplane, Claims Being Undressed Makes Him More ‘Aerodynamic’)

Haines’ disruptive behavior caused the UK’s Royal Air Force to send two Typhoon fighters to escort the airplane back to London. A sonic boom could be heard for miles when the fighters rushed to escort the plane back to London, Jet2 said.

When the plane landed back at Stansted Airport in London, police boarded and arrested Haines on suspicion of assault and endangering an aircraft, Jet2 explained.

“Miss Haines’ behaviour was one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behaviour that we have experienced,” Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said in Jet2’s statement on Tuesday.

Haines “must face up to the consequences of her actions” and the airline will “pursue to recover the costs that we incurred as a result of this divert.”

“As a family friendly airline, we take an absolutely zero tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour, and we hope that this sobering incident, with its very serious consequences, provides a stark warning to others who think that they can behave in this fashion,” Heapy concluded.