Watch Chadwick Boseman In The New Trailer For ’21 Bridges’

A new trailer dropped Friday for “21 Bridges,” and it is awesome.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A disgraced detective in the NYPD is given a shot at redemption.”

Chadwick Boseman plays the lead police officer in the film, and the gunman who take out the police in the trailer are led by Taylor Kitsch. (RELATED: Watch Chadwick Boseman And Taylor Kitsch In The Trailer For The Cop Thriller ’21 Bridges’)

That’s one hell of an acting one-two punch. Judging from the new trailer from Comic-Con, this movie is going to be absolutely lit. Give it a watch below.

I am so juiced for this movie when it gets released September 27. It looks awesome. Chadwick Boseman hunting cop killers? Taylor Kitsch leading the bad guys? Potentially dirty cops? Yeah, go ahead and sign me up immediately.

There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like a great thriller about potentially dirty cops, which is what it looks like we’re going to get here.

The first trailer seems to back that theory up even more.

There’s a 100% chance I see this movie when it comes out, and I can’t wait. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailers.

My guess is most of you are going to agree with my assessment.