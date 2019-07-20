Celebrate Gisele Bundchen’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks

It’s Gisele Bundchen’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 39-year-old supermodel's day, we scoured the internet to find some of her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and runway to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones over the years.

Born in Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, the legendary model got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she was discovered at the young age of 14 just walking through the mall in Brazil.

Soon she would start appearing on the cover of dozens of magazines like Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and so many others.

But it wouldn't be until the Brazilian beauty was selected by Victoria's Secret to be one of its angels in 2000 that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

She is truly one of the most famous models in history. It is no surprise that Bundchen held Forbe's world's highest earning model title over a decade.

During her career, she's also walked thousands of runways and even graced the big screen in movies like "Taxi" in 2004 and "The Devil Wears Prada" in 2006.

Oh and did we mention she married the legendary New England Patriots star quarterback, Tom Brady in 2009?

The woman truly can do it all and is one of the most gorgeous women in the world. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her greatest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this is her best year yet. Happy Birthday. Gisele!